Despite the fact that martial law is still in effect in Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party has apparently already begun preparations for the upcoming elections. At the very least, bringing Yulia Tymoshenko's associates to full political combat readiness is already being discussed quite actively in the media. The Batkivshchyna party neither confirms nor denies this, UNN writes .

Details

From the internal party documents that have been leaked online, one can draw a superficial conclusion that the Brownian movement in Batkivshchyna began in preparation for the party's 25th anniversary.

However, several points are noteworthy: the completion of the party structure, the resumption of communication with party branches in communities, and, most importantly, the formation of preliminary lists of candidates.

So, this is not about the anniversary at all, but about the elections. Local elections are scheduled to take place in the fall of 2025. Whether they will take place depends on many factors.

But in this case, between the lines, we can read Batkivshchyna's recognition of the fact that there has been a loss of the relationship between the party and people at the level of local communities.

This can be clearly seen in the Vinnytsia region. "Batkivshchyna shares the second place in terms of the number of deputies in the Vinnytsia regional council. But it has a more than pleasant bonus of being the majority faction.

Tymoshenko's party is represented in the Vinnytsia District Council and in the representative bodies of many other communities. The question arises as to how Yulia Tymoshenko's associates convert the trust of the people into useful deeds for this people.

The head of the Vinnytsia regional organization of Batkivshchyna is MP Oleh Meidych. It is clear that when you have to participate in the development and adoption of laws that somehow help Ukraine deter Russian aggression, you do not always have time to deal with local issues.

And here, his fellow party members in Vinnytsia region should have lent a shoulder to Maidych. But so far, it looks like they are just setting him up.

In particular, we are talking about a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Hennadiy Mazur.

Mazur and Meidych were members of the Vinnytsia Regional Council of the previous convocation.

In 2019, Meydych was elected to the parliament, and Mazur hoped to become the head of the regional branch of the Batkivshchyna party as compensation. However, Tymoshenko also decided to rely on Meidych for this position.

After the 2020 local elections, Mazur, although he pretended to be with Batkivshchyna, began to cooperate with representatives of other political forces, and this did not go unnoticed by his voters.

Mazur is playing his own political game, but even with his toxicity trail, he does not give up on taking control of the Vinnytsia regional organization of Batkivshchyna.

We can only guess why. But certainly not to build the party.

Whether Tymoshenko needs a pseudo-scientist hung with orders of the Moscow church is a rhetorical question.

But the party directives from Tymoshenko's headquarters mean that personnel purges in Batkivshchyna are inevitable.

Their first victims will be those who started playing their game not in favor of their voters, but to find a new political roof.

