Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82943 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154543 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250728 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41377 views
March 1, 04:25 PM • 33424 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 65639 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 33923 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 59818 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250728 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224679 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59818 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65639 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113877 views
The weak link: who is dragging Yulia Tymoshenko's party down in the regions

The weak link: who is dragging Yulia Tymoshenko's party down in the regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 362902 views

Despite preparations for the upcoming elections, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party is facing problems in maintaining relations with local communities, especially in Vinnytsia region, where party member Hennadiy Mazur is accused of collaborating with other political forces and pursuing personal interests rather than party goals.

Despite the fact that martial law is still in effect in Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party has apparently already begun preparations for the upcoming elections. At the very least, bringing Yulia Tymoshenko's associates to full political combat readiness is already being discussed quite actively in the media. The Batkivshchyna party neither confirms nor denies this, UNN writes .

Details

From the internal party documents that have been leaked online, one can draw a superficial conclusion that the Brownian movement in Batkivshchyna began in preparation for the party's 25th anniversary.

However, several points are noteworthy: the completion of the party structure, the resumption of communication with party branches in communities, and, most importantly, the formation of preliminary lists of candidates.

So, this is not about the anniversary at all, but about the elections. Local elections are scheduled to take place in the fall of 2025. Whether they will take place depends on many factors.

But in this case, between the lines, we can read Batkivshchyna's recognition of the fact that there has been a loss of the relationship between the party and people at the level of local communities.

This can be clearly seen in the Vinnytsia region. "Batkivshchyna shares the second place in terms of the number of deputies in the Vinnytsia regional council. But it has a more than pleasant bonus of being the majority faction.

Tymoshenko's party is represented in the Vinnytsia District Council and in the representative bodies of many other communities. The question arises as to how Yulia Tymoshenko's associates convert the trust of the people into useful deeds for this people.

The head of the Vinnytsia regional organization of Batkivshchyna is MP Oleh Meidych. It is clear that when you have to participate in the development and adoption of laws that somehow help Ukraine deter Russian aggression, you do not always have time to deal with local issues.

And here, his fellow party members in Vinnytsia region should have lent a shoulder to Maidych. But so far, it looks like they are just setting him up.

In particular, we are talking about a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Hennadiy Mazur.

Image

Mazur and Meidych were members of the Vinnytsia Regional Council of the previous convocation.

In 2019, Meydych was elected to the parliament, and Mazur hoped to become the head of the regional branch of the Batkivshchyna party as compensation. However, Tymoshenko also decided to rely on Meidych for this position.

After the 2020 local elections, Mazur, although he pretended to be with Batkivshchyna, began to cooperate with representatives of other political forces, and this did not go unnoticed by his voters.

Mazur is playing his own political game, but even with his toxicity trail, he does not give up on taking control of the Vinnytsia regional organization of Batkivshchyna.

We can only guess why. But certainly not to build the party.

Whether Tymoshenko needs a pseudo-scientist hung with orders of the Moscow church is a rhetorical question.

But the party directives from Tymoshenko's headquarters mean that personnel purges in Batkivshchyna are inevitable.

Their first victims will be those who started playing their game not in favor of their voters, but to find a new political roof.

X-Files: Tymoshenko's MP denied access to his declarations for no apparent good reason4/29/24, 2:08 PM • 319009 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

