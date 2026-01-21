Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions

Spotify appears to be working on a new feature that will allow audiobook listeners to pick up where they left off in a physical book, Android Authority reports, according to UNN.

Details

"It seems that Spotify is preparing a really smart feature that will satisfy the needs of bibliophiles and audiobook fans. Amazon has already done this with e-books and audiobooks, but Spotify goes even further, not leaving out lovers of physical books," the publication says.

According to the publication, Spotify is working on a new feature called Page Match, "which will allow you to seamlessly switch between audiobooks and physical books."

"When you scan a page in a physical book with your phone's camera, Spotify will redirect you to that exact spot in the audiobook," the publication writes.

The feature reportedly works both ways, also allowing you to switch from an audiobook to its physical copy.

