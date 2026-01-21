Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 16203 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 33255 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 29374 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 46506 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32023 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 44717 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25016 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29173 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26695 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27200 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Greenlandic Prime Minister calls for preparedness for possible invasionJanuary 20, 09:23 PM • 6924 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 8444 views
Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9January 20, 11:05 PM • 4974 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 12964 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 18354 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 24227 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 46519 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 44726 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 42309 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 54486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 198 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 12505 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 17364 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 18439 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 25236 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold
Film

Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Spotify is developing a Page Match feature that will allow users to synchronize audiobook listening with physical books. This will enable them to continue reading or listening from the same spot.

Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions

Spotify appears to be working on a new feature that will allow audiobook listeners to pick up where they left off in a physical book, Android Authority reports, according to UNN.

Details

"It seems that Spotify is preparing a really smart feature that will satisfy the needs of bibliophiles and audiobook fans. Amazon has already done this with e-books and audiobooks, but Spotify goes even further, not leaving out lovers of physical books," the publication says.

According to the publication, Spotify is working on a new feature called Page Match, "which will allow you to seamlessly switch between audiobooks and physical books."

"When you scan a page in a physical book with your phone's camera, Spotify will redirect you to that exact spot in the audiobook," the publication writes.

The feature reportedly works both ways, also allowing you to switch from an audiobook to its physical copy.

OpenAI integrates ChatGPT with Spotify, paving the way for interfaces with other online services07.10.25, 10:47 • 2152 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologiesUNN Lite
Technology
Trend
Brand
Amazon
Spotify