"Spiritual Millionaire" Honcharuk embroiled in scandal over schemes to withdraw money from Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Infobusinesswoman Bohdana Honcharuk, who calls herself a "spiritual millionaire," has found herself at the center of a scandal. She is accused of withdrawing funds from Russia and Belarus, which has prompted a reaction from Monobank, PrivatBank, and People's Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev.

"Spiritual Millionaire" Honcharuk embroiled in scandal over schemes to withdraw money from Russia and Belarus

A loud scandal erupted online around blogger and infobusinesswoman Bohdana Honcharuk, who calls herself a "spiritual millionaire" and sells "spiritual development" courses. The reason was voice messages, where she allegedly talks about her schemes for withdrawing money from Russia and Belarus, which were published by the author of the YouTube channel "Skibidi Tru" Maksym Skibinsky, UNN reports.

Does anyone still doubt that Honcharuk is evil? Listen to the video where she independently admits her actions, which should be given a legal assessment 

- Skibinsky wrote in a Threads post, attaching an audio recording where Bohdana Honcharuk allegedly details how she receives money from the aggressor country and from Belarus.

Payment from Russia and Belarus. I have two people there whom I trust. They have cards to which I transfer funds to them, and then I spend them in Russia. And from a Belarusian card, they withdraw money to a Moldovan one for me. I also know how to withdraw from a Russian card to a Ukrainian one 

- says the blogger.

She further added: "Well, listen, banks generally have no questions. Everyone doesn't care. Maybe that's why I have a sole proprietorship, and I pay taxes for the second group. That's why I'm on their 'green list' and they don't look at individual cards. I really make all payments to physical mono cards, Privat. Just mine and that's it. And I immediately withdraw them, cash them out, and exchange them for currency."

Bohdana Honcharuk also mentioned a familiar accountant and noted that she told her that to make a request for her accounts, a criminal case is needed, as it is a banking secret.

The post received widespread resonance and outrage among Threads users. Representatives of monobank and PrivatBank also reacted to the situation.

Forwarded to financial monitoring. It seems she 100% talked herself into a service refusal. And who is this, anyway? 

- wrote Monobank co-founder Oleh Horokhovskyi under the post.

"PrivatBank" also reacted to the situation, stating that they had already sent all the necessary information to financial monitoring for verification.

Then Maksym Skibinsky reported that after publishing the post, he received a call from Bohdana Honcharuk's alleged PR manager, who offered him "his promotion and money in exchange for refuting" the information. A recording of the conversation was attached to the post.

In addition, he claims that in 2022, Bohdana Honcharuk had a commercial collaboration with Russian blogger Anyuta Rai.

Bohdana continues the session of urinotherapy for our eyes, and commenting on the voice messages from 2022, she shows screenshots from 2024 and 2025. Of course, because in 2022, she advertised with the Russian Anyuta Rai (photo 3) And a review from Bohdana for successful advertising to this Anyuta Rai from November 28, 2022 (photo 4) 

- Skibinsky wrote.

In addition, Maksym Skibinsky claims to have the address of the wallet that the blogger "provided to students for payment in crypto," adding that this information "has been handed over to competent hands." "Do you recognize the last transactions?" - Skibinsky added.

People's Deputy, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev also reacted to the situation.

If Bohdana really earned $2 million and did not pay taxes on at least UAH 70 million, this is Article 212 of the Criminal Code, and if she also withdrew funds to the occupying country, then this is Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason). I am taking the situation under control. I am investigating. I will return 

- Hetmantsev wrote in a post.

Bohdana Honcharenko, in turn, wrote to Hetmantsev about her intention for an open dialogue and readiness for an open audit.

Maksym Skibinsky published a screenshot of the message, adding that he is preparing a list of sole proprietorships and personal cards to which her students paid for their studies.

While Bohdana writes to Hetmantsev about how honest she is, today I will prepare a list of all sole proprietorships and personal cards to which her students paid for their studies. The list will be long 

- Skibinsky emphasized.

Recall

Ukrainian blogger Bohdana Honcharuk jokingly informed her subscribers in her blog that her meditations allegedly contributed to the formation of a peace plan adopted by the presidential administration. 

Alla Kiosak

