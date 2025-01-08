Specific security guarantees: Zelensky says he will talk to US President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants concrete security guarantees from the alliance of America and Europe and that he will talk about this with the US President. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, UNN reports.

"We want concrete security guarantees and we ask for this from the alliance of America and Europe. I will talk about this with the US President," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also commented on Trump's statement about Ukraine in NATO and said that there is no need to jump to conclusions about US policy.

Addendum

Trump said he "can understand" Russia's feelings about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

"A big part of the problem was that Russia has been saying for years, long before Putin, that NATO should not be in Ukraine. It was kind of set in stone," Trump said.

"And somewhere along the way, Biden said, no, they should be able to join NATO. Well, for Russia to have someone right on their doorstep, I can understand their feelings about that," the newly elected US president added.

When asked by a journalist to explain when exactly the United States denied Ukraine's accession to NATO, the president-elect said: "I think it has always been clear.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's statement on Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums.