Groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the SSO destroy the military forces of the Russian Federation and the DPRK in the Kursk region: this is preceded by constant and thorough preparation, clear planning, and lightning speed. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Rangers of the Special Forces are comprehensively destroying enemies in the Kursk region. Snipers, engineers, artillerymen, drone pilots and rangers of the 6th Regiment are destroying enemies and their equipment every day in the Kursk region of Russia. - the Armed Forces of Ukraine's TG channel said in a post

The military shows a video of the recent combat work of groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Russian Special Forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to the press service of the SDF, these actions "brought to an early end the inglorious path of many Russian and North Korean military personnel.

"The enemy has no chance when the SSO Rangers are around," the defenders of Ukraine say.

To recap

The soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the RF Armed Forces occupied a new settlement in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation after artillery training. North Korean soldiers were in the village along with Russian troops.

