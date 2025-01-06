ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Special operations forces show combat work in the Kursk region of Russia

Special operations forces show combat work in the Kursk region of Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28511 views

Groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Forces conduct operations against the Russian and DPRK military in the Kursk region. The military demonstrates a video of the destruction of enemy forces and equipment on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the SSO destroy the military forces of the Russian Federation and the DPRK in the Kursk region: this is preceded by constant and thorough preparation, clear planning, and lightning speed. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Rangers of the Special Forces are comprehensively destroying enemies in the Kursk region. Snipers, engineers, artillerymen, drone pilots and rangers of the 6th Regiment are destroying enemies and their equipment every day in the Kursk region of Russia.

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine's TG channel said in a post
Image

The military shows a video of the recent combat work of groups of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Russian Special Forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

Image

According to the press service of the SDF, these actions "brought to an early end the inglorious path of many Russian and North Korean military personnel.

ImageImage

"The enemy has no chance when the SSO Rangers are around," the defenders of  Ukraine say.

Image

To recap

The soldiers of the 6th Regiment of the RF Armed Forces occupied a new settlement in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation after artillery training. North Korean soldiers were in the village along with Russian troops.

“Kurshchyna, good news": Ukrainian Armed Forces launch offensive in some regions of Russia05.01.25, 11:45 • 64477 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea

