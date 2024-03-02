Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21821 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 75247 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52693 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233864 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 206007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224758 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155996 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371824 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24907 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14581 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23188 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23537 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48236 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55785 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27200 views

The speaker of the Hungarian parliament has signed Sweden's ratification of NATO membership and sent it to the president's office for publication after lawmakers approved it, ending months of delay in finalizing Sweden's security accession to the alliance amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO

Hungarian Parliament Speaker has signed the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO and sent the law to the President's office for promulgation, according to voting records on the parliament's website on Saturday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Hungarian lawmakers approved Sweden's accession to NATO on February 26, clearing the last hurdle before the historic move by the Scandinavian country, whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the Cold War.

The Hungarian vote ended a months-long delay in finalizing Sweden's security policy change and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the two countries signed an arms deal.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has faced pressure from NATO allies to secure Sweden's accession to the alliance. The Hungarian president now has up to five days to promulgate the law.

AddendumAddendum

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
NATO
Sweden
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
