Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO

Hungarian Parliament Speaker has signed the ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO and sent the law to the President's office for promulgation, according to voting records on the parliament's website on Saturday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Hungarian lawmakers approved Sweden's accession to NATO on February 26, clearing the last hurdle before the historic move by the Scandinavian country, whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the Cold War.

The Hungarian vote ended a months-long delay in finalizing Sweden's security policy change and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the two countries signed an arms deal.

The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has faced pressure from NATO allies to secure Sweden's accession to the alliance. The Hungarian president now has up to five days to promulgate the law.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.