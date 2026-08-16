Spanish F-18 shoots down unidentified drone over Romania

During the night of August 16, a Spanish F-18 shot down an unidentified drone in the sky over Romania. This is reported by Romania’s Ministry of National Defence, UNN reports.

Details

During the night of August 15–16, at 04:44, surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defence detected an aerial target entering the country’s airspace from the direction of the Republic of Moldova, approximately 24 km north of Galați. An F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, which was carrying out air-policing duties at the 57th “Mihail Kogălniceanu” Air Base and was in surveillance mode, established radar contact with the target and received authorization to use weapons. The drone was safely shot down by the F-18 at 05:01 - the statement said.

The ministry noted that the possible crash site of the drone’s debris was identified between the settlements of Băleni and Cudalbi, in Galați County, in an uninhabited area.

We remind you

Romanian military divers destroyed two Gerbera-type unmanned aerial vehicles that were drifting in the Black Sea within Romania’s exclusive economic zone, approximately 165 km from Constanța, near the Neptun Deep gas project.