South Korea stops propaganda on North Korea to reduce tension
The Office of the President of South Korea announced the cessation of propaganda broadcasting to North Korea. This is the first step of the new government to reduce tension.
As part of the new government's first steps to reduce tensions, the South Korean president's office announced the cessation of propaganda broadcasting to North Korea via loudspeakers near the military border between North and South.
Details
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced the cessation of loudspeaker broadcasts on the border with the DPRK, as part of the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.
The Ministry of Defense confirms the cessation of the use of loudspeakers.
This is a measure within the framework of the strategy to reduce tensions with Pyongyang, the agency explained, noting further steps towards "restoring trust in inter-Korean relations and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula."
The broadcasts were suspended at 14:00
She added that this measure "is in line with the government's desire to restore trust in inter-Korean relations."
Recall
Lee Jae-myung was sworn in and pledged to unite the nation, revitalize the economy and pursue pragmatic diplomacy. He stressed the need for a strong deterrent to threats from North Korea.
