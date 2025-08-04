South Korea dismantles propaganda loudspeakers along the border with North Korea

The South Korean government has begun removing loudspeakers from the border that were used to broadcast K-pop and propaganda news directed at North Korea.

Reported by UNN with reference to Yonhap News.

Details

South Korea's Ministry of Defense confirmed that they have begun removing loudspeakers from their border with North Korea, which broadcast propaganda aimed at the DPRK, for the purpose of psychological influence.

This step came less than two months after President Lee Jae-myung ordered an end to loudspeaker broadcasts on the border with the DPRK, in frontline areas, on June 11, as part of efforts "to restore strained relations with the North."

This is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's combat readiness — the ministry said in a statement to journalists.

Recall

North Korea has switched its state television broadcasting from a Chinese satellite to a Russian one, making it difficult for South Korean government agencies and media to monitor and view such broadcasts.