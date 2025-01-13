South Korea confirms the loss of at least 3 thousand DPRK soldiers in the war on the side of Russia

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

South Korea confirms the loss of at least 3 thousand DPRK soldiers in the war on the side of Russia

According to South Korean intelligence, the DPRK lost more than 3,000 soldiers in the war on the side of Russia, including 300 killed. Captured North Korean soldiers admitted that they did not know they were participating in the war against Ukraine.

The number of North Korean troops killed and wounded in the war on the side of Russia has exceeded 3,000, including approximately 300 killed and 2,700 wounded, South Korea's intelligence agency (NIS) told lawmakers on Monday. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency, UNN reported.

Details

The NIS attributes the "massive losses" of North Korean soldiers to their "lack of understanding of modern warfare," including "futile" long-range shooting at drones, based on an analysis of recently obtained video footage of the fighting.

The spy agency also reported that North Korea emphasizes to its soldiers the need to kill themselves in order to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian military.

Regarding the recent video released by Ukraine of two wounded North Korean soldiers in Russia's western Kursk region, South Korean lawmaker Lee Sung-kyung said: "The prisoners of war did not express their intention to come to South Korea.

In a nearly three-minute video released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, one of the soldiers replied that he wanted to stay in Ukraine when asked if he wanted to go home.

The soldier also said that he did not know that he was sent to war against Ukraine and shook his head when asked if he knew he was fighting against Ukraine.

According to NIS, the two soldiers served in the General Intelligence Directorate, North Korea's key military intelligence agency.

Previously

The President of Ukraine reported that the DPRK lost 4,000 troops in the war on the side of Russia. North Korean troops are currently operating in the Kursk region of Russia.

On Sunday, January 12,  Zelensky announced Ukraine's  readiness to hand over North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian soldiers in exchange for the release of Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

