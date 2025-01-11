SBU provides details about captured DPRK soldiers in Kursk region: video

The Security Service of Ukraine has provided details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces captured the first North Korean soldiers who fought for the Rashists in Kursk region. Thus, the Security Service of Ukraine, which documents and investigates relevant crimes, has received indisputable evidence of the DPRK's participation in the war of the Russian Federation against our country. We are talking about two North Korean soldiers, one of whom was captured on January 9, 2025, by soldiers of the tactical group No. 84 of the SSO, and the other by paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU said.

It is emphasized that "immediately after being taken prisoner, the foreigners were provided with all the necessary medical care, as provided for by the Geneva Convention." "They were taken to Kyiv to carry out priority investigative measures. They are being held in proper conditions that meet the requirements of international law," the SBU said.

"The prisoners do not speak Ukrainian, English or Russian, so communication with them takes place through Korean translators in cooperation with South Korea's LDC intelligence," the intelligence service said.

As noted, "at the time of capture, one of the foreigners had a Russian military ID card issued in the name of another person registered in the Republic of Tuva. The other one had no documents at all." "During the interrogation, the DPRK soldier who had the ticket told the SBU officers that he had been issued this document in Russia in the fall of 2024. Then, according to him, some of North Korea's combat units were coordinating with racist groups for one week," the statement reads.

According to the SBU, he himself stated that he was born in 2005, was a rifleman and had been serving in North Korea since 2021. "It is noteworthy that the prisoner, like the Russian military at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, emphasizes that he was going to training, not to war against Ukraine," the SBU said.

"Another prisoner of war confirmed the testimony of his 'partner'. He gave some of his answers in writing because he had an injured jaw. According to preliminary data, he was born in 1999 and has been serving in the DPRK army since 2016 as a sniper scout," the SBU said.

The SBU is currently conducting the necessary investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the DPRK military's participation in the Russian war against Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war).

