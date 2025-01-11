SBU provides details about captured DPRK soldiers in Kursk region: video

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34207 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143391 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125141 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132914 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132748 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86455 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126503 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83570 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98275 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143391 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168827 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179495 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127881 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133828 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151082 views
Actual
SBU provides details about captured DPRK soldiers in Kursk region: video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56305 views

The SBU reported details about two captured North Korean soldiers who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region.

The Security Service of Ukraine has provided details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces captured the first North Korean soldiers who fought for the Rashists in Kursk region. Thus, the Security Service of Ukraine, which documents and investigates relevant crimes, has received indisputable evidence of the DPRK's participation in the war of the Russian Federation against our country. We are talking about two North Korean soldiers, one of whom was captured on January 9, 2025, by soldiers of the tactical group No. 84 of the SSO, and the other by paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU said.

It is emphasized that "immediately after being taken prisoner, the foreigners were provided with all the necessary medical care, as provided for by the Geneva Convention." "They were taken to Kyiv to carry out priority investigative measures. They are being held in proper conditions that meet the requirements of international law," the SBU said.

"The prisoners do not speak Ukrainian, English or Russian, so communication with them takes place through Korean translators in cooperation with South Korea's LDC intelligence," the intelligence service said.

As noted, "at the time of capture, one of the foreigners had a Russian military ID card issued in the name of another person registered in the Republic of Tuva. The other one had no documents at all." "During the interrogation, the DPRK soldier who had the ticket told the SBU officers that he had been issued this document in Russia in the fall of 2024. Then, according to him, some of North Korea's combat units were coordinating with racist groups for one week," the statement reads.

According to the SBU, he himself stated that he was born in 2005, was a rifleman and had been serving in North Korea since 2021. "It is noteworthy that the prisoner, like the Russian military at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, emphasizes that he was going to training, not to war against Ukraine," the SBU said.

"Another prisoner of war confirmed the testimony of his 'partner'. He gave some of his answers in writing because he had an injured jaw. According to preliminary data, he was born in 1999 and has been serving in the DPRK army since 2016 as a sniper scout," the SBU said.

The SBU is currently conducting the necessary investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the DPRK military's participation in the Russian war against Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war).

“Military from North Korea were captured in the Kursk region": Zelensky shows photo11.01.25, 13:55 • 62923 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising