South Korea and the United States launch joint military exercises

South Korea and the United States have launched joint military exercises involving 400 marines to strengthen defense capabilities in the region. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

South Korea, together with the U.S. contingent in Japan, is conducting military exercises.

Measures designed to increase readiness to counter possible threats from North Korea include strategic partnership and defense cooperation.

The maneuvers bring together about 400 military personnel, including South Korean and U.S. Marines, to improve their skills and training for a variety of engagement scenarios.

The successful deployment of U.S. Marines and their equipment to the Republic of Korea to train with their ROK Marine counterparts demonstrates the readiness, capability and ironclad commitment of the Joint Marine Corps Command to the ROK-U.S. alliance - from the press release of the U.S. Forces in Korea.

Add

The United States, Japan, and Australia recently conducted trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea.

South Korea will help Ukraine rebuild the dam, whose explosion disrupted Russia's offensive on Kyiv