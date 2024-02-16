South Korea and the United States launch joint military exercises
South Korea and the United States launched joint military exercises involving 400 marines to strengthen regional defense capabilities against potential threats from North Korea.
Details
South Korea, together with the U.S. contingent in Japan, is conducting military exercises.
Measures designed to increase readiness to counter possible threats from North Korea include strategic partnership and defense cooperation.
The maneuvers bring together about 400 military personnel, including South Korean and U.S. Marines, to improve their skills and training for a variety of engagement scenarios.
The successful deployment of U.S. Marines and their equipment to the Republic of Korea to train with their ROK Marine counterparts demonstrates the readiness, capability and ironclad commitment of the Joint Marine Corps Command to the ROK-U.S. alliance
The United States, Japan, and Australia recently conducted trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea.
