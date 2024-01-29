South Korea will help Ukraine rebuild the dam, whose explosion disrupted Russia's offensive on Kyiv

The Republic of Korea will help Ukraine restore water infrastructure damaged by the full-scale war. The Kozarivtsi dam will be a pilot project. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, UNN reports .

The Kozarivtsi dam was damaged in the first days of the full-scale invasion and was of defensive importance for the protection of the city of Kyiv. Now it needs urgent restoration. The cost of the work is estimated at $14 million. Two Korean companies will help with the restoration: K-Water and KOICA, - the statement said.

Details

According to Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, the restoration of the Kozarovytska dam will help protect settlements on the Irpin River below the Kyiv reservoir from flooding.

It is noted that the dam restoration project is part of the Peace and Solidarity Initiative for Ukraine program announced by the Korean president during his visit to Kyiv last year.

Korean companies will also assist in the implementation of projects:

providing water to the population of Mykolaiv region;

reconstruction and overhaul of the engineering infrastructure of the Dnipro-Donbas Canal Authority;

improving water quality monitoring in Ukraine.

Recall

Last September, the Kyiv-Chop highway reopened to traffic on the bridge in Stoyanka over the Irpin River, which was destroyed at the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea expands the list of export sanctions against Russia and Belarus