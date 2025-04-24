South Korea accuses DeepSeek of transmitting user data without consent - Reuters

South Korean law enforcement agencies have stated that the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek has transferred user information and requests without permission. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The Personal Information Protection Commission of the Republic of Korea noted that Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co Ltd did not obtain user consent when transferring personal information to a number of companies in China and the United States during its launch in South Korea.

DeepSeek did not respond to journalists' requests.

Recall

In February 2025, the South Korean government discovered a data leak through the Chinese AI company Deepseek to Bytedance – the owner of TikTok.

In response to the allegations, Deepseek acknowledged certain shortcomings in complying with data protection laws in South Korea and expressed its readiness to cooperate with local regulators.

The US may ban the Chinese AI laboratory DeepSeek - NYT