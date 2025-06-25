$41.790.08
Exclusives
"Sometimes Dad has to swear": NATO Secretary General defends Trump, who cursed over the Israel-Iran conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

During the NATO summit, Mark Rutte commented on Donald Trump's statements regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump compared the countries to fighting children and stated that both sides had violated the truce.

"Sometimes Dad has to swear": NATO Secretary General defends Trump, who cursed over the Israel-Iran conflict

During the NATO summit in The Hague, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the emotional statement of American leader Donald Trump, who used profanity when talking about the conflict between Israel and Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

During one of the press briefings, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Trump discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump compared the countries to "two children in a schoolyard".

"They fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two or three minutes. Then it's easier to stop them," he said.

Explaining Trump's use of profanity the day before on Tuesday, when he was talking about Iran and Israel, Rutte said: "And sometimes a father has to use profanity."

"You have to use profanity, from time to time you have to use a certain word," Trump added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump stated that both Israel and Iran violated the terms of the ceasefire by carrying out attacks after the deadline for the cessation of hostilities set on Tuesday, June 24.

He added that he is "not satisfied with Israel".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

