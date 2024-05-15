Some Russian infantry groups did enter Vovchansk - Defense Ministry

Some Russian infantry groups have actually entered Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Combat operations are ongoing, the situation is not easy, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting is still going on. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN correspondent reports.

The TV presenter noted that "according to Bild, Russian troops entered the territory of Vovchansk from the north" and asked to refute or confirm this information.

If we talk about the situation in Vovchansk, the enemy is indeed trying to gain a foothold in the north, in the northern part of the city. They are coming in small groups of infantry, trying to get in. Our task is to destroy the enemy, to prevent them from gathering more forces, to prevent them from gaining a foothold - Lazutkin replied.

According to him, Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery are quite effective, and when Russians bring infantry with their vehicles, this equipment is destroyed in large numbers.

Reserves have been brought up, indeed, very effective, combat-ready units are now near Vovchansk and are holding this direction, but some infantry groups have actually entered the city. Today, the Chief of the Army reported on the situation to the President... Combat work continues, the situation is not easy, the tension remains, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting still continues - Lazutkin said.

Lazutkin noted that the enemy is trying to stretch the front, and the task of the Defense Forces is to destroy the occupier.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on May 15, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 41 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line. In turn, Ukrainian troops are conducting reconnaissance and striking at the occupants.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that in certain areas near Lukianytsia and Vovchansk, due to the fire and assault actions of the Russian Federation, maneuvers were carried outto save the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, and units moved to more favorable positions.