Some Russian infantry groups did enter Vovchansk - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81287 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107374 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154268 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174190 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39930 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31881 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64268 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58386 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237800 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224599 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81279 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58386 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64268 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
Actual
Some Russian infantry groups did enter Vovchansk - Defense Ministry

Some Russian infantry groups did enter Vovchansk - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19004 views

Some Russian infantry groups have entered Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and heavy fighting continues.

Some Russian infantry groups have actually entered Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. Combat operations are ongoing, the situation is not easy, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting is still going on. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN correspondent reports.

The TV presenter noted that "according to Bild, Russian troops entered the territory of Vovchansk from the north" and asked to refute or confirm this information.

If we talk about the situation in Vovchansk, the enemy is indeed trying to gain a foothold in the north, in the northern part of the city. They are coming in small groups of infantry, trying to get in. Our task is to destroy the enemy, to prevent them from gathering more forces, to prevent them from gaining a foothold

- Lazutkin replied.

According to him, Ukrainian FPV drones and artillery are quite effective, and when Russians bring infantry with their vehicles, this equipment is destroyed in large numbers.

Reserves have been brought up, indeed, very effective, combat-ready units are now near Vovchansk and are holding this direction, but some infantry groups have actually entered the city. Today, the Chief of the Army reported on the situation to the President... Combat work continues, the situation is not easy, the tension remains, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting still continues

- Lazutkin said.

Zelensky held a conference call: he heard a report on Kharkiv region, postpones international events15.05.24, 12:43 • 25822 views

Lazutkin noted that the enemy is trying to stretch the front, and the task of the Defense Forces is to destroy the occupier.

Addendum

The General Staff reported that as of 11:30 a.m. on May 15, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 41 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved line. In turn, Ukrainian troops are conducting reconnaissance and striking at the occupants.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that in certain areas near Lukianytsia and Vovchansk, due to the fire and assault actions of the Russian Federation, maneuvers were carried outto save the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, and units moved to more favorable positions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
bildBild
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising