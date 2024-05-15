Zelensky held a conference call: he heard a report on Kharkiv region, postpones international events

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call to discuss the situation in Kharkiv region, the deployment of additional forces and intelligence on enemy movements, as well as the postponement of international events in connection with the situation, the Presidential Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily conference call. First of all, the situation in Kharkiv region and the provision of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Presidential Administration said on social media.

The President reportedly heard a report from Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych. "The commanders of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard Service and the Chief of the Army, Oleksandr Syrskyi, are working on the ground, making all decisions based on comprehensive information. Additional forces are being deployed, there are reserves. The intelligence agencies - the GUR and the SZR - see all possible steps of the enemy. Oleksandr Syrskyi regularly reports to the President on the situation," the Presidential Administration said.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to postpone all international events with his participation scheduled for the coming days and work out new dates. We are grateful to our partners for their understanding," the Presidential Office said.

