Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, fraudsters who posed as psychics have been exposed. They sold amulets and jewelry to people, assuring them that they were "energetically charged," UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the police, exposed a group that, under the guise of "help from famous psychics," appropriated citizens' funds. Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — fraud committed under martial law, which caused significant damage to the victims. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation found that the organizers of the group illegally gained access to the client base of psychics.

They used the names of famous media personalities and fictional characters, called and convinced people of a "black mark" over their home, sold "energetically charged" amulets and jewelry that had no value. The victims were subjected to psychological pressure and threats. - the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the proceedings, 23 searches were conducted in six regions of Ukraine. Two people were notified of suspicions, and three more — in absentia. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

