Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
02:07 PM • 2644 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 10007 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 10077 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14561 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18621 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20276 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19622 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18741 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17072 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0.9m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 12037 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30292 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30659 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 3822 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11173 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 10007 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30673 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 34798 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 42156 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 99243 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11185 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30303 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 24543 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 80786 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 75317 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, fraudsters who posed as psychics have been exposed. They sold amulets and jewelry to people, assuring them that they were "energetically charged," UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the police, exposed a group that, under the guise of "help from famous psychics," appropriated citizens' funds. Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — fraud committed under martial law, which caused significant damage to the victims.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation found that the organizers of the group illegally gained access to the client base of psychics.

They used the names of famous media personalities and fictional characters, called and convinced people of a "black mark" over their home, sold "energetically charged" amulets and jewelry that had no value. The victims were subjected to psychological pressure and threats.

- the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the proceedings, 23 searches were conducted in six regions of Ukraine. Two people were notified of suspicions, and three more — in absentia. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Addition

Law enforcement officers warned Ukrainians about the danger of renting out their bank cards. They can be used by criminals to commit any violations of the law, up to terrorism.

Famous blogger Ksyusha Maneken (real name - Oksana Voloshchuk), who is the owner of the ODA brand, became a victim of fraudsters. On her Instagram page, she stated that criminals stole more than six million hryvnias from her.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Search
Bank card
Brand
Social network
Martial law
Bloggers
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine