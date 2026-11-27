Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Friday, November 27, snowfall blanketed Ukraine. Bad weather was observed in the Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and other regions. UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, hazardous weather conditions are expected in the Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. On November 27–28, up to 20 cm of snow may accumulate, and icy conditions are possible on the roads.

At the same time, as the Recovery Agency reports, as of the morning of November 27, travel on all state highways was ensured. Road services are operating in an intensified mode.

A total of 574 pieces of specialized equipment have been deployed for winter road maintenance. Clearing snow from highways and treating road surfaces with anti-icing materials is under way. During the day, 6,431 tonnes of sand-salt mixture and 353 tonnes of salt were used. Overnight, snowfall caused traffic disruptions on certain sections of roads in the Ternopil, Precarpathian and Rivne regions. Travel is currently ensured. Heavy snowfall continues on mountain passes — the post says.

Photos and videos of the bad weather from various regions of Ukraine have appeared online.

We remind you

On the snow-covered Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians, an 11-degree frost struck on the morning of November 23.