Snow in 8 regions of Ukraine: road workers are ensuring passage

Snowfall was recorded in 8 regions in the morning, road workers are working to ensure passage on major roads, the Recovery Agency reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As of the morning of January 13, predominantly cloudy weather was observed in Ukraine, with snow or light snow in a number of regions. Air temperature ranged from -17 to -5 °C.

"Road workers are continuously working to ensure passage on state highways. They are clearing snow and constantly monitoring road conditions. On some sections of roads, work is being carried out to treat the surface with anti-icing materials," the report says.

According to the report, light snow was recorded in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions (snow cover up to 1 cm), and snow in places in Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Zakarpattia regions.

In the mountain passes of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, there was snow or snow in places, with temperatures ranging from -12 to -5 °C.

"We ask drivers to take into account weather conditions, be attentive, and observe traffic rules," the road workers emphasized.

