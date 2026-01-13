$43.260.18
08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Snow in 8 regions of Ukraine: road workers are ensuring passage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

As of the morning of January 13, snow was recorded in 8 regions of Ukraine, with air temperatures ranging from -17 to -5 °C. Road workers are continuously working to ensure passage on state highways.

Snow in 8 regions of Ukraine: road workers are ensuring passage

Snowfall was recorded in 8 regions in the morning, road workers are working to ensure passage on major roads, the Recovery Agency reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of January 13, predominantly cloudy weather was observed in Ukraine, with snow or light snow in a number of regions. Air temperature ranged from -17 to -5 °C.

"Road workers are continuously working to ensure passage on state highways. They are clearing snow and constantly monitoring road conditions. On some sections of roads, work is being carried out to treat the surface with anti-icing materials," the report says.

According to the report, light snow was recorded in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions (snow cover up to 1 cm), and snow in places in Lviv, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Zakarpattia regions.

In the mountain passes of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, there was snow or snow in places, with temperatures ranging from -12 to -5 °C.

"We ask drivers to take into account weather conditions, be attentive, and observe traffic rules," the road workers emphasized.

Julia Shramko

