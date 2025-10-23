Smuggling worth UAH 17 million: in Lviv region, phones and perfumes were transported under the guise of sausage products

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers uncovered the smuggling of premium phones and perfumes, which they tried to import from Poland under the guise of sausage products. The value of the seized goods is almost 17 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in early August this year, a resident of Yavoriv district tried to smuggle contraband products from Poland into Ukraine. In particular, premium phones of well-known brands and elite perfumery products.

In order to avoid declaration and payment of customs duties, the man chose the "green corridor" when crossing the border.

The contraband products were hidden in the cargo compartment of the minivan in cardboard boxes from sausage products. To disguise them, boxes with equipment and perfumery were placed under identical boxes, but with real meat products - the message says.

The cache was discovered by border guards during an inspection of the vehicle.

It contained over 400 mobile phones, almost 3,500 bottles of perfumery products of well-known brands and testers for them, as well as several units of small household appliances. Their estimated value is almost UAH 17 million.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the man was notified of suspicion of smuggling (Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The seized goods and vehicle were seized.

