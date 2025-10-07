Smuggling elite watches worth UAH 11 million: a group of 11 people detained

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13146 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 30397 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 60663 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 50830 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 52433 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 91142 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 35807 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41160 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 67314 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78308 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 22130 views
In Shostka, electricity supply has been restored in some houses, others receive power according to a scheduleVideoOctober 6, 11:46 PM • 6814 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?October 7, 03:01 AM • 12288 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 18127 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 12484 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 13145 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 43624 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 53306 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 91142 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 193639 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sébastien Lecornu
Angela Merkel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 18001 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 71538 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 67482 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 142731 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 74135 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Nord Stream

Smuggling elite watches worth UAH 11 million: a group of 11 people detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group of 11 people who, from July 2024 to June 2025, smuggled elite watches from Hong Kong, China, and the UAE. The total value of the smuggled goods exceeded 11 million hryvnias.

Smuggling elite watches worth UAH 11 million: a group of 11 people detained

Law enforcement agencies have exposed a criminal group of 11 people involved in smuggling luxury watches from Hong Kong, China, and the United Arab Emirates. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, from July 2024 to June 2025, members of an organized criminal group, which included conductors of an international train, transported elite watches of the brands "Audemars Piguet" and "Rolex", purchased in Hong Kong, China, and the UAE, across the customs border of Ukraine.

The goods were hidden in the train cars and imported without customs control for further sale in Ukraine through a closed-type store in Kyiv. The total value of the smuggled goods exceeded 11 million hryvnias.

During the searches, investigators found and seized documents, mobile phones, and the smuggled items themselves, confirming the group's involvement in committing criminal offenses.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Smuggling of goods committed by an organized group). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to eleven years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

The court chose a preventive measure: for the organizer - detention with an alternative bail of 9 million hryvnias, for two other accomplices - detention with an alternative bail of 908 thousand hryvnias each, for others - round-the-clock house arrest, night house arrest, and personal obligation.

Recall

In Lviv region, border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling of equipment worth 8 million hryvnias, mostly iPhone 17. The largest batch was found at the Shehyni checkpoint, where 148 iPhones of various models were attempted to be transported.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Rolex
Hong Kong
United Arab Emirates
China
Ukraine
Kyiv