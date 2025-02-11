Smuggling of medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million detected at the border with the EU

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40646 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 85585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101381 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115812 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113206 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116827 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158542 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102800 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 90464 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 61675 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105365 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158542 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148880 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181068 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 97343 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105365 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136398 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138208 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166188 views
Smuggling of medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million detected at the border with the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29991 views

At the Krakivets checkpoint, two attempts to smuggle medicines from Italy and Germany were detected. Psychotropic drugs and medicines for diabetes and obesity were found in Mercedes cars.

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards together with customs officers prevented two attempts to smuggle medicines, including psychotropic drugs and diabetes medicines. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN

"During the inspection of a Mercedes car from Italy, more than 500 pills with narcotic and psychotropic substances were found in the trunk," the statement said.

The driver explained that he was transporting a parcel from Rome and planned to mail it to Ukraine.

Another contraband was found in a Mercedes traveling from Germany. It contained more than 70 packages of diabetes and obesity medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million. The driver also claimed that he was transporting a parcel.

All the drugs were seized, and the offenders will be brought to justice for customs offenses.

Recall

Ukraine is creating a common logistics space with the EU to allow people and goods to move quickly and smoothly in both directions from the border. By 2030, it is planned to upgrade 29 and build 17 new checkpoints. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
romeRome
european-unionEuropean Union
italyItaly
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising