Smuggling of medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million detected at the border with the EU

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards together with customs officers prevented two attempts to smuggle medicines, including psychotropic drugs and diabetes medicines. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

"During the inspection of a Mercedes car from Italy, more than 500 pills with narcotic and psychotropic substances were found in the trunk," the statement said.

The driver explained that he was transporting a parcel from Rome and planned to mail it to Ukraine.

Another contraband was found in a Mercedes traveling from Germany. It contained more than 70 packages of diabetes and obesity medicines worth more than UAH 1.3 million. The driver also claimed that he was transporting a parcel.

All the drugs were seized, and the offenders will be brought to justice for customs offenses.

Ukraine is creating a common logistics space with the EU to allow people and goods to move quickly and smoothly in both directions from the border. By 2030, it is planned to upgrade 29 and build 17 new checkpoints.