Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Slovakia's support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Kyiv views this as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, as stated by Zelenskyy after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union - Zelenskyy

Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union. We consider Ukraine's accession to the European Union as part of security guarantees. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint communication with the Prime Minister of Slovakia with media representatives, reports UNN.

Today, the Prime Minister of Slovakia is in Ukraine, and we had a meaningful conversation today. It is important that we have this dialogue. We will definitely continue this dialogue. The Prime Minister of Slovakia is not in Uzhhorod for the first time, but this is our first meeting – a meeting right here, and we must maintain a pragmatic nature of work, as today. And it is important that this continues at the level of ministers, at the level of our institutions, and not only at the level of leaders. In particular, we agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in October.

- Zelenskyy stated.

The leaders discussed key topics – what is fundamental for Ukraine and what is fundamental for Slovakia.

I informed about our conversation yesterday with President Trump, as well as about working with the leaders of the coalition of the willing to bring peace and guarantee Ukraine's security. Ukraine, and therefore – all our neighbors. Russian aggression, attempts to destabilize the lives of Ukraine and other countries never end with one country. We must do everything to ensure that the negative pages of history are not repeated either for Ukraine, or for Slovakia, or for other countries in Central Europe.

- added the President of Ukraine.

Fico informed Zelenskyy about his contacts in China.

We saw who was there and who said what, how they behaved. It is important that Putin does not perceive such visits as an indulgence. Peace has no alternatives, and we stand for peace. The war must end, and Russia must do it as the only subject that started this war and, unfortunately, is dragging it out. We in Ukraine want peace. We count on the support of our peaceful efforts, and Robert assured that Slovakia will be with us and with other partners in working for peace.

- added Zelenskyy.

The leaders also discussed the topic of security guarantees for Ukraine. The Head of State emphasized that Slovakia is ready to define its position on this and is open to dialogue with us.

I want to note that Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union. Thank you for this support. This is very important for us. Negotiations are currently underway, and Ukraine deserves to open, accordingly, clusters. We consider Ukraine's accession to the European Union as part of security guarantees for us, and this is positively perceived by the heads of European institutions, and in European capitals, and in Washington they support us very much. This is important. Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for supporting Ukraine's movement towards the European Union. We also see that Ukraine and Moldova must continue to move together towards EU membership.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

