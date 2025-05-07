A complete cessation would harm the competitiveness of both the EU and Slovakia, said the head of the country's government, Robert Fico.

Writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The EU roadmap to stop importing Russian fossil fuels, including gas, is unacceptable to Slovakia in its current form.

We recognize the strategic goal of reducing the European Union's energy dependence on third countries. However, I do not agree with economic suicide - Fico said.

The Slovak politician stressed that his country "will be among the member states of the European Union that will be most affected" if the European Commission approves, in a relatively short time, the cessation of imports of all energy carriers from the Russian Federation.

EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end of 2027 - Bloomberg

Fico said that he had obliged Slovak participants in all negotiations and tenders to reject the idea of a complete ban on the import of energy resources from Russia.

Let us remind you

Xi Jinping and Putin will discuss the gas pipeline project, which has been hampered for years due to disagreements. China may break the deadlock by allowing a higher selling price.

Trump suggests that Putin after the fall in oil prices will be more inclined to peace.

Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9