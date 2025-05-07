Slovakia opposes EU plan to abandon all energy from Russia - Fico

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10135 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15275 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17697 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25226 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25720 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30399 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74762 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84531 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79781 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73176 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74775 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84541 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79790 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73185 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103351 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10583 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57746 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107752 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104357 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115373 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Slovakia opposes EU plan to abandon all energy from Russia - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4176 views

Robert Fico stated that a complete abandonment of Russian energy carriers would harm the competitiveness of both the EU and Slovakia. He rejected this idea at the negotiations.

Slovakia opposes EU plan to abandon all energy from Russia - Fico

A complete cessation would harm the competitiveness of both the EU and Slovakia, said the head of the country's government, Robert Fico.

Writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The EU roadmap to stop importing Russian fossil fuels, including gas, is unacceptable to Slovakia in its current form.

We recognize the strategic goal of reducing the European Union's energy dependence on third countries. However, I do not agree with economic suicide

- Fico said.

The Slovak politician stressed that his country "will be among the member states of the European Union that will be most affected" if the European Commission approves, in a relatively short time, the cessation of imports of all energy carriers from the Russian Federation.

EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end of 2027 - Bloomberg05.05.25, 12:48 • 6690 views

Fico said that he had obliged Slovak participants in all negotiations and tenders to reject the idea of a complete ban on the import of energy resources from Russia.

Let us remind you

Xi Jinping and Putin will discuss the gas pipeline project, which has been hampered for years due to disagreements. China may break the deadlock by allowing a higher selling price.

Trump suggests that Putin after the fall in oil prices will be more inclined to peace.

Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 906.05.25, 00:38 • 3376 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Xi Jinping
Slovakia
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33