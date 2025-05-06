Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9

$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

May 5, 02:14 PM

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

May 5, 03:25 PM

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

May 5, 03:36 PM

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

May 5, 04:26 PM
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM
UNN Lite

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

08:19 PM

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM
Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico posted a photo on Facebook of him diving into the Danube, responding to rumors of health problems and the cancellation of his visit to Moscow.

Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico responded to rumors about his illness. He published a photo on Facebook showing him diving into the Danube River. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Fico, the day before he invited journalists who were interested in his health to "warm up and swim", because they were "worried about whether I was even breathing and whether I could climb the stairs to the office".

"No one came. I understand. It probably drizzled a bit and it was cool," the Slovak Prime Minister signed the photo.

Recall

It became known the other day that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico canceled his work schedule, which included a visit to Moscow on May 9.

Fico promised to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite EU warnings15.04.25, 23:58 • 5041 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Robert Fico
Slovakia
