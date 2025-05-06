Fico "proved" that he was not sick on the eve of May 9

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico responded to rumors about his illness. He published a photo on Facebook showing him diving into the Danube River. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Fico, the day before he invited journalists who were interested in his health to "warm up and swim", because they were "worried about whether I was even breathing and whether I could climb the stairs to the office".

"No one came. I understand. It probably drizzled a bit and it was cool," the Slovak Prime Minister signed the photo.

Recall

It became known the other day that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico canceled his work schedule, which included a visit to Moscow on May 9.

