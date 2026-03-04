Slovakia decided to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - what is known

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced at a press conference that the Slovak government has decided to terminate the contract that allowed emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, reports Noviny.sk, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, the decision was made at a time when Ukraine is facing power outages due to destroyed infrastructure after Russian attacks.

Denník E also writes that "Slovakia will likely officially terminate the contract for emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine." "The request to terminate the contract was submitted by Prime Minister Robert Fico, and it was approved by the government today," the publication indicates.

"According to the proposal approved by the government, the cabinet will recommend such a step to Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický," the publication notes.

The ministry, as noted, is the sole shareholder of the state-owned company SEPS, which has an emergency supply agreement with the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo. The proposal appeared at the government meeting additionally.

"Kamenický has until March 5, that is, until Thursday, to do this," the publication writes.

"SEPS will terminate the contract for emergency electricity supplies with the Ukrainian company Ukrenergo," announced Martin Magát, director of the Slovak state-owned company, after government consultations. According to him, Ukraine last received emergency supplies in January.

According to Magát, the termination of the contract will not lead to any sanctions for Slovakia. The director added that, according to his information, Ukraine had already requested emergency supplies in the meantime and did not receive them.

"There are no questions about whether I agree or not," Magát added. He also confirmed that "normal commercial supplies continue as before."

Also, SEPS director Magát stated that he does not believe that Ukraine is threatened by a blackout due to the cessation of emergency electricity supplies from Slovakia. He also claimed that other states can provide them, and Ukraine can help itself by then.

"A blackout is a fundamental thing, preceded by a fundamental series of events," Magát said.

When asked whether Ukraine would feel the cessation of emergency supplies, as Prime Minister Robert Fico stated, Magát replied that in some cases it might happen.

Addition

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had previously appealed to SEPS to stop emergency supplies to Ukraine due to the non-resumption of oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline. However, in practice, according to Denník E, nothing has changed yet.