Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Slovak President Pellegrini promises to visit Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 66648 views

Slovakia's new president, Peter Pellegrini, who took office on Saturday, assured that he plans to visit all neighboring countries, including Ukraine, although he did not specify any timeframe for his visit to Ukraine.

Slovak President Pellegrini promises to visit Ukraine

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who took office on Saturday, assured that he plans to visit Ukraine. The politician said this  on RTVS, reports TASR, writes UNN.

Details 

The new president, who is a close ally of incumbent Prime Minister Robert Fico, said he plans to visit all neighboring states.

I plan to visit all neighboring countries, including Ukraine

- Slovak President Pellegrini said. 

Although he did not specify any timeframe for his trip to Ukraine, Peligrini has already said that the Czech Republic will be the first of the neighboring countries to visit. 

In addition, Pellegrini emphasized the importance of Slovakia's membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Slovakia is too small to be able to defend itself against possible aggression, so NATO gives us a protective umbrella that makes us feel more secure 

- The politician explains. 

He also said that the EU ensures the economic development of Slovakia and allows citizens to move freely across Europe.

Recall

On Saturday, June 15, Slovakia's newly elected president Peter Pellegrini officially took the oath of office and began to perform his duties. In his first speech, the politician made an ambiguous reference to the war in Ukraine, in particular, to the Ukrainian refugees his country has taken in.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine
