Slovakia is interested in developing railway projects with Ukraine - Shmyhal

Slovakia is interested in the development of railway communication projects with Ukraine. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a briefing following a working visit to Transcarpathia and a meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that in the transportation sector, it is very important to prevent scenarios of blocking the border and checkpoints.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia emphasized that he is interested in the development of railway projects between our countries. We are interested in developing the infrastructure of the 1520-millimeter European standard gauge from the Uzhhorod station to the Hanyska at Košice station, as well as developing our transport connection between Kyiv and Košice. We have discussed all these projects in detail, and we see the interest of the Slovak side in their implementation, and, of course, we will implement these projects - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal reportedthat Slovakia will support the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine, will not block Ukraine's purchase of weapons and equipment from Slovak businesses, and is ready to cooperate in the supply of equipment from a Slovak company for the construction of defense borders. And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico assured of his full support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations.