Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Slovak PM says 'normal life' in Kyiv after massive missile attack by Russia

Slovak PM says 'normal life' in Kyiv after massive missile attack by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83503 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico claims that "life in Kyiv is normal," a day before his meeting with Ukraine's Prime Minister and after reports of Russian rocket fire on the city.

After today's massive rocket attack on Kyiv by the Russian Federation, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cynically stated that "life is normal" in the Ukrainian capital. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Do you seriously think there is a war in Kyiv? Are you joking, please, I hope you are not serious. Go there and see that life is normal in the city, absolutely normal life 

- Fico said.

Details

Fico called the war in Ukraine a "localized conflict" and insisted that life in the Ukrainian capital was "absolutely normal" without the war. This came a day before his first meeting with Ukraine's prime minister and just hours after Russian missiles attacked Kyiv. 

Fico added that it would be more practical to meet in Uzhhorod, which, according to him, was chosen by the Ukrainian side after Fico first wanted to meet on the common border of the two countries.

Recall

Yesterday, Robert Fico saidthat Ukraine "should give" part of its territory to Russia to end the war. 

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry statesthat there will be no security in Slovakia or in Europe if there is no security in Ukraine. 

Slovakia lifts ban on cultural cooperation with Russia and Belarus - media20.01.24, 19:36 • 32804 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Politics

