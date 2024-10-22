Skies over Ukraine are still closed: the Ministry of Development clarifies information on “permission” for international flights from Lviv and Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Supernova Airlines has been authorized to operate charter flights to the EU, but not regular international flights from Ukraine. The skies over Ukraine remain closed due to the security situation.
Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta), has received permission to operate charter flights within the EU, but not to operate regular international flights on the Lviv-Prague and Kyiv-Prague routes. The skies over Ukraine are still closed. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Tymur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
“The news is now spreading online that SUPERNRMA AIRLINES has received a license to operate scheduled international flights on the Lviv-Prague and Kyiv-Prague routes. Some channels interpreted this news in their own way and began to claim that the sky was “partially opened.” But this is not true,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.
According to him, as defined by the Air Code of Ukraine, an air carrier that provides services for the transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail by air must obtain a certificate and license to carry out the above activities.
“The right granted is not an actual permission to fly, but only a commercial opportunity to transport cargo along the specified routes. The company has now received an Operator's Certificate and a Cargo Transportation License, i.e. completed the cycle of formation as an airline. At the moment, we all understand that the security situation does not allow for civil aviation flights. Unfortunately, the skies over Ukraine are still closed,” explained Tkachenko.
“Nova Poshta announcedthat on October 17, Supernova Airlines, a part of the Nova group, received the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part-TCO (Part-TCO) permit for flights in Europe, which is required for non-European airlines. This means that the company will be able to operate commercial flights in the EU skies, the final preparations for which are currently underway.
“Strategically, the airline is focused on long-haul flights from the US to Europe, from China to Europe, and will also be ready to operate charter flights on behalf of third-party customers, in accordance with the capabilities of the Boeing 737-800SF,” Nova Poshta said.
Context
The specialized publication Kryla, referring to the order of the State Aviation Service of 21.10.2024 , reportedthat Supernova Airlines, a subsidiary of the NOVA group of companies (Nova Poshta), was allowed to operate regular international air transportation from Lviv and Kyiv from November 1.