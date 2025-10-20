Sixth enemy strike on DTEK's coal enterprises: Russia attacked a concentrating plant

Russia attacked DTEK's enrichment plant in Dnipropetrovsk region. As reported by the company, this is already the sixth large-scale enemy attack on coal enterprises in the last two months, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the company, the enemy attacked the enrichment plant in the morning.

The consequences of the attack are being eliminated. Our colleagues were not injured. - the message says.

The company added that this is already the sixth large-scale enemy attack on coal enterprises in the last two months.

Recall

Russian troops on Sunday evening attacked an energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions. In Dnipropetrovsk region, 192 miners remained underground.