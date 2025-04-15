Six air bombs and five "Shaheds": RMA reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv and the region

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1876 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18805 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16143 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21210 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30466 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64038 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59917 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34056 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59641 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106887 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18805 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52294 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64038 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59917 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167148 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24024 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21265 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22886 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24777 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27398 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Six air bombs and five "Shaheds": RMA reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv and the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3840 views

Overnight on April 15, the Russians attacked Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and drones. They hit a civilian enterprise that was engaged in the production and storage of food.

Six air bombs and five "Shaheds": RMA reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv and the region

Kharkiv region suffered another air attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 15. The Russians used guided aerial bombs and Shahed-type drones. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details 

"If we take this night, in principle, it passed relatively calmly, if I may say so. However, we still had 6 strikes with guided aerial bombs, we observed 5 Shaheds in the airspace over the region. However, at night, if we take it, the city of Kharkiv was attacked by Shaheds. There was a rather serious fire at an industrial enterprise. It is civilian. It was engaged in the production and storage of food products. That is, it has nothing to do with the defense industry," Syniehubov said.

Recall 

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions on the morning of April 15.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09