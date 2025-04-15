Six air bombs and five "Shaheds": RMA reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv and the region

Kharkiv region suffered another air attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 15. The Russians used guided aerial bombs and Shahed-type drones. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"If we take this night, in principle, it passed relatively calmly, if I may say so. However, we still had 6 strikes with guided aerial bombs, we observed 5 Shaheds in the airspace over the region. However, at night, if we take it, the city of Kharkiv was attacked by Shaheds. There was a rather serious fire at an industrial enterprise. It is civilian. It was engaged in the production and storage of food products. That is, it has nothing to do with the defense industry," Syniehubov said.

Recall

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions on the morning of April 15.