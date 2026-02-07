Situation on Ukraine's border with Moldova: truck passage restored
Kyiv • UNN
The passage of freight vehicles across Ukraine's state border with Moldova has been restored. Processing is carried out in normal mode in both directions.
The passage of trucks to the neighboring country has been restored at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Details
The Border Police of the Republic of Moldova announced the resumption of the passage of freight vehicles across the state border.
Processing at checkpoints in Chernivtsi and Odesa regions is carried out in normal mode in both directions, the Ukrainian and Moldovan border agencies stated.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions.
UNN also reported that amid bad weather at the border between Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks were extended to checkpoints in three regions - Vinnytsia region was added to Odesa and Chernivtsi.