Situation on Ukraine's border with Moldova: truck passage restored

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 4376 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 17994 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 32822 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 27922 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 24596 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 31905 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14423 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 33191 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18299 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20845 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sourcesVideoFebruary 6, 09:59 PM • 13401 views
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVAFebruary 6, 10:31 PM • 14322 views
137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the frontFebruary 6, 11:36 PM • 6018 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 12926 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 16004 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 2728 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 31308 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 43387 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Lindsey Graham
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 8496 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 23442 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 26086 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 35178 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 38247 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Situation on Ukraine's border with Moldova: truck passage restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The passage of freight vehicles across Ukraine's state border with Moldova has been restored. Processing is carried out in normal mode in both directions.

Situation on Ukraine's border with Moldova: truck passage restored

The passage of trucks to the neighboring country has been restored at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

The Border Police of the Republic of Moldova announced the resumption of the passage of freight vehicles across the state border.

Processing at checkpoints in Chernivtsi and Odesa regions is carried out in normal mode in both directions, the Ukrainian and Moldovan border agencies stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to bad weather in Odesa and Chernivtsi regions, the passage of trucks to Moldova was temporarily suspended in two regions.

UNN also reported that amid bad weather at the border between Ukraine and Moldova, restrictions for trucks were extended to checkpoints in three regions - Vinnytsia region was added to Odesa and Chernivtsi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Odesa Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova