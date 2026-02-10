Situation in Zakitne, Donetsk region: the enemy entered the village across the frozen Siversky Donets, search and strike operations are underway

Recently, several small enemy groups managed to cross the Siversky Donets River over frozen sections and infiltrate the inter-positional space. Currently, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike missions to detect and destroy the enemy in the settlement. This is how the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade commented on the situation in the village of Zakitne in Donetsk region, as reported by UNN.

Also, according to Ukrainian military data, isolated cases of enemy groups moving along the Siversky Donets River from the Serebryansky forestry and using lowlands, which the Russians use as cover from weapons and reconnaissance, are being recorded.

The report also states that over the past month, more than a dozen Russian army servicemen were captured in the area of responsibility of the 81st Airmobile Brigade. According to them, the commanders of the occupation forces set the task of entering the specified area, where "there are no Ukrainian Defense Forces." However, they are met by UAVs on the approaches, as a result of which the enemy suffers heavy losses.

In the area of responsibility of the 81st Airmobile Brigade, an increase in the activity of enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs is recorded, which are trying to complicate logistics by striking at the communication routes of the Defense Forces.

The enemy uses 'wait-and-see' drones, remotely mines communication routes, and increases the number of kamikaze drones and loitering munitions in the area of operations. Cases of simultaneous use of several types of drones against the positions of the 81st Brigade's units are also recorded, which significantly complicates logistics to the settlements of Platonivka and Dronivka. The situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade's units remains complicated, but the soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy and continue to restrain its offensive potential in the Sloviansk direction. - the military reported.

