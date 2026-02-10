Situation in Zakitne, Donetsk region: the enemy entered the village across the frozen Siversky Donets, search and strike operations are underway

$43.030.02
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 3198 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 8092 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 7458 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12315 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14327 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25509 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34308 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30593 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27809 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23251 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Popular news
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 22414 views
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 11847 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16355 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 16158 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9092 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 1538 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

12:23 PM • 12325 views
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 12325 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 9230 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33576 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41685 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17124 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18806 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 18906 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45113 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47059 views
Situation in Zakitne, Donetsk region: the enemy entered the village across the frozen Siversky Donets, search and strike operations are underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

Several small enemy groups crossed the Siversky Donets and infiltrated the inter-positional space. Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike missions to detect and destroy the enemy in the settlement.

Situation in Zakitne, Donetsk region: the enemy entered the village across the frozen Siversky Donets, search and strike operations are underway

Recently, several small enemy groups managed to cross the Siversky Donets River over frozen sections and infiltrate the inter-positional space. Currently, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike missions to detect and destroy the enemy in the settlement. This is how the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade commented on the situation in the village of Zakitne in Donetsk region, as reported by UNN.

The enemy continues offensive actions from three directions – particular attention is paid to infiltration into the flank of the Ukrainian units' defense. Recently, several small enemy groups managed to cross the Siversky Donets River over frozen sections and infiltrate the inter-positional space. Currently, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike missions to detect and destroy the enemy in the settlement.

- the report says.

Also, according to Ukrainian military data, isolated cases of enemy groups moving along the Siversky Donets River from the Serebryansky forestry and using lowlands, which the Russians use as cover from weapons and reconnaissance, are being recorded.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ternuvate remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite the occupiers' attempts to recapture it09.02.26, 16:18 • 2874 views

Let's add

The report also states that over the past month, more than a dozen Russian army servicemen were captured in the area of responsibility of the 81st Airmobile Brigade. According to them, the commanders of the occupation forces set the task of entering the specified area, where "there are no Ukrainian Defense Forces." However, they are met by UAVs on the approaches, as a result of which the enemy suffers heavy losses.

In the area of responsibility of the 81st Airmobile Brigade, an increase in the activity of enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs is recorded, which are trying to complicate logistics by striking at the communication routes of the Defense Forces.

The enemy uses 'wait-and-see' drones, remotely mines communication routes, and increases the number of kamikaze drones and loitering munitions in the area of operations. Cases of simultaneous use of several types of drones against the positions of the 81st Brigade's units are also recorded, which significantly complicates logistics to the settlements of Platonivka and Dronivka. The situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade's units remains complicated, but the soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy and continue to restrain its offensive potential in the Sloviansk direction.

- the military reported.

Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: General Staff updates map by directions10.02.26, 08:58 • 3142 views

Antonina Tumanova

