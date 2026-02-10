Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: General Staff updates map by directions

168 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost half as many as the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 10, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using two missiles, 95 air strikes - dropping 249 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6629 kamikaze drones and carried out 2946 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 68 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiytsi, Lisne, Novoselevka, Veselyanka, Dibrova, Charyvne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one transport infrastructure object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings over the past day. One combat engagement was recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of Stavky, Drobycheve, and Novoselevka.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one offensive action was recorded in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Dachne, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Ivanivka area over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Pryvilne, Uspenivka, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement was recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

