Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: General Staff updates map by directions

February 9, 10:01 PM • 10112 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 17549 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 17130 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 16916 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 16184 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16187 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18043 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 28995 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 46527 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 43944 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Popular news
Russia could start a "regional war" in the Baltic Sea region within two years after a ceasefire in Ukraine - reportFebruary 9, 09:05 PM • 4214 views
The European Parliament will hold an accelerated vote on Wednesday on providing Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loanFebruary 9, 09:19 PM • 5872 views
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 8558 views
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 3820 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 8748 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 21563 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 29653 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 68170 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 89650 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 105190 views
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 10526 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 12419 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 12960 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 39166 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 41779 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: General Staff updates map by directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Over the past day, 168 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, almost half as many as the day before. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: General Staff updates map by directions

168 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is almost half as many as the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 10, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

The defense forces are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in various sectors of the front. In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using two missiles, 95 air strikes - dropping 249 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6629 kamikaze drones and carried out 2946 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 68 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiytsi, Lisne, Novoselevka, Veselyanka, Dibrova, Charyvne, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one transport infrastructure object.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings over the past day. One combat engagement was recorded during the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements took place yesterday in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of Stavky, Drobycheve, and Novoselevka.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one offensive action was recorded in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, Dachne, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Ivanivka area over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole and towards Pryvilne, Uspenivka, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of Mali Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement was recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day10.02.26, 08:01 • 1874 views

