Situation in Chernihiv region: no actions observed along the border with the Russian Federation

No actions along the border from Russia are observed in the direction of Chernihiv region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

In the direction of Chernihiv region, we do not observe any direct actions along the border from Russia, as before - Demchenko stated.

Addition

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that, according to their forecasts, Russia would not be able to deploy a sufficiently large group during joint exercises in Belarus. However, one cannot relax, and provocations on the border with Ukraine are not ruled out.