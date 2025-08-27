Situation in Chernihiv region: no actions observed along the border with the Russian Federation

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 11369 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 25857 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 23403 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 94921 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 65653 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 138885 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 149580 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 150154 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58765 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 154100 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
38%
751mm
Popular news
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 22750 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 20764 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 16686 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 14734 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 12222 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 25857 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 58712 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 56257 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 138885 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 150154 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Mark Zuckerberg
Viktor Orban
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 5620 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 6922 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 12602 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 18941 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 69355 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
TikTok
Facebook

Situation in Chernihiv region: no actions observed along the border with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that no actions are being recorded on the border of the Chernihiv region with the Russian Federation. According to him, Russia will not be able to involve a large group during exercises in Belarus.

Situation in Chernihiv region: no actions observed along the border with the Russian Federation

No actions along the border from Russia are observed in the direction of Chernihiv region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

In the direction of Chernihiv region, we do not observe any direct actions along the border from Russia, as before

- Demchenko stated.

Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured8/27/25, 12:28 PM • 5756 views

Addition

Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that, according to their forecasts, Russia would not be able to deploy a sufficiently large group during joint exercises in Belarus. However, one cannot relax, and provocations on the border with Ukraine are not ruled out.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine