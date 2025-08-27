Situation in Chernihiv region: no actions observed along the border with the Russian Federation
Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that no actions are being recorded on the border of the Chernihiv region with the Russian Federation. According to him, Russia will not be able to involve a large group during exercises in Belarus.
No actions along the border from Russia are observed in the direction of Chernihiv region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.
In the direction of Chernihiv region, we do not observe any direct actions along the border from Russia, as before
Spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that, according to their forecasts, Russia would not be able to deploy a sufficiently large group during joint exercises in Belarus. However, one cannot relax, and provocations on the border with Ukraine are not ruled out.