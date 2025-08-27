Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with drones, a fire broke out at an enterprise, there are 2 injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A Shahed drone fell and exploded within the city. As a result of the Shahed strike, there is a fire at one of the city's enterprises. - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

Later, he reported that "another explosion was recorded at the previous location."

An explosion was recorded in the private sector. (...) As of now, 2 women have been injured. - noted Bryzhynskyi.

Recall

Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region were left without electricity due to a drone attack.