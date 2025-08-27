Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 7394 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 15266 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 18090 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 89890 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 61662 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 132447 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 147775 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149222 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58569 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153942 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 17948 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 18298 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 16109 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 12161 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 10324 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 15261 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 54037 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 51796 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 132442 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149221 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Vitaliy Koval
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 164 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 1660 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 4930 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 16517 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 66979 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro

Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell and exploded, causing a fire at an enterprise. A repeated explosion was recorded at the same location.

Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with drones, a fire broke out at an enterprise, there are 2 injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A Shahed drone fell and exploded within the city. As a result of the Shahed strike, there is a fire at one of the city's enterprises.

- wrote Bryzhynskyi.

Later, he reported that "another explosion was recorded at the previous location."

An explosion was recorded in the private sector. (...) As of now, 2 women have been injured.

- noted Bryzhynskyi.

Recall

Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region were left without electricity due to a drone attack.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine