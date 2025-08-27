Chernihiv attacked by Russian "Shaheds": fire at enterprise, two injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell and exploded, causing a fire at an enterprise. A repeated explosion was recorded at the same location.
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with drones, a fire broke out at an enterprise, there are 2 injured, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
A Shahed drone fell and exploded within the city. As a result of the Shahed strike, there is a fire at one of the city's enterprises.
Later, he reported that "another explosion was recorded at the previous location."
An explosion was recorded in the private sector. (...) As of now, 2 women have been injured.
Recall
Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region were left without electricity due to a drone attack.