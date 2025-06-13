Situation at the front: where the most battles and enemy attacks are - map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 209 battles on the front line in the past day took place in two directions - Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky, and the enemy is also more active in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 13, showing a map of hostilities for June 12, writes UNN.

In total, 209 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - the General Staff reported.

The enemy launched 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 124 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 108 of which were from rocket salvo systems, and used 3,135 kamikaze drones for the attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 4 artillery pieces and two command posts of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Unmanned systems forces destroyed a warehouse of Russian anti-tank mines in the Kursk region

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, 9 enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks yesterday. The occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near the settlement of Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four attacks today in the area of Novodriivka and towards Pavlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the aggressor made one futile attempt to advance to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 27 combat engagements of varying intensity took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 34 guided air bombs, and also carried out 225 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from rocket salvo systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: 1,220 Russians and 42 artillery systems eliminated in a day