Situation at the front: where the most battles and enemy attacks are - map from the General Staff

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25056 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95255 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88790 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53509 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91236 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45327 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63172 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58387 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54353 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62349 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
95%
748mm
Popular news
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has diedJune 12, 09:27 PM • 14329 views
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter diedJune 12, 11:31 PM • 18114 views
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities01:11 AM • 5718 views
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot02:16 AM • 5478 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media02:53 AM • 7620 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 95265 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 88797 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91239 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 89863 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 141809 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 23729 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 92642 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 105180 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 129720 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 131284 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Situation at the front: where the most battles and enemy attacks are - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

Over the past day, the greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions. Also, the Russians were active in the Kursk direction, launching 18 air strikes.

Situation at the front: where the most battles and enemy attacks are - map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 209 battles on the front line in the past day took place in two directions - Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky, and the enemy is also more active in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 13, showing a map of hostilities for June 12, writes UNN.

In total, 209 combat engagements were recorded yesterday

- the General Staff reported.

The enemy launched 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 124 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,200 shellings, 108 of which were from rocket salvo systems, and used 3,135 kamikaze drones for the attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 4 artillery pieces and two command posts of the Russian invaders," the statement said.

Unmanned systems forces destroyed a warehouse of Russian anti-tank mines in the Kursk region13.06.25, 08:05 • 1658 views

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, 9 enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks yesterday. The occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Gorikhove and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near the settlement of Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out four attacks today in the area of Novodriivka and towards Pavlivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the aggressor made one futile attempt to advance to the positions of our defenders.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 27 combat engagements of varying intensity took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 18 air strikes using 34 guided air bombs, and also carried out 225 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from rocket salvo systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: 1,220 Russians and 42 artillery systems eliminated in a day 13.06.25, 07:54 • 2542 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9