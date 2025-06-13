Unmanned systems forces destroyed a warehouse of Russian anti-tank mines in the Kursk region

Warriors of the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SBS), operating in the Kursk region as part of the consolidated detachment of the BPS 78 ODSHP "Dzhmail", discovered and destroyed an enemy anti-tank mine warehouse. The corresponding video was published on the SBS Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy left the mines in the landing without proper camouflage, for which he paid.

In addition, the unit's soldiers used UAVs to hit a Z-STS armored vehicle - known as "Akhmat" because it was created by order of the security forces of Chechnya - the post to the video reads.

It is indicated that among other losses of the enemy from the strikes of the "Raid" operators are trucks, pickups and minibuses.

"Each such destroyed target complicates the enemy's logistics and reduces its mobility on the front line," the SBS emphasized.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday, June 11, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi began performing the duties of commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He assured that he would continue to "serve the people of Ukraine with faith and truth."

