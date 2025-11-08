Since the beginning of the day, there have been 185 clashes at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, November 8, 185 combat engagements have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops along the entire front line. The fiercest battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, South-Slobozhanskyi, and Oleksandrivka directions, where the enemy is conducting massive assaults. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated November 8, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 185 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 37 air strikes, used 41 missiles and dropped 71 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3667 kamikaze drones and carried out 3732 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 17 times in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to advance towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled three assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Derylove, and towards the settlement of Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy offensive in the area of Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, nine combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 69 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Filya. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 93 occupiers were neutralized, of which 58 were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed eight units of automotive equipment and nine unmanned aerial vehicles, and also hit a tank, an artillery system, 13 units of automotive equipment, a UAV control point, and 11 shelters for enemy personnel. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, nine combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped an enemy attempt to advance.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

Recall

Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russian invaders are trying to advance north of the city, disguised in civilian clothes. Ukrainian military managed to partially restore logistics and deliver ammunition.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to destroy Russians; the enemy is trying to attack in the Myrnohrad area - East Operational Command