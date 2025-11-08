In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations are underway to destroy Russians; the enemy is trying to attack in the Myrnohrad area - East Operational Command

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. Assault groups are clearing the occupiers house by house. The enemy is also trying to attack in the Mirnohrad area. This was reported by the "East" military group, according to UNN.

Details

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" military group have repelled 80 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 57 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy and have already repelled 52 attacks today.

In Pokrovsk, search and strike operations continue to detect and destroy Russians. Russian troops are unsuccessfully trying to infiltrate the northern outskirts of the city. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are working directly in the city, detecting and eliminating the enemy. Our assault groups are clearing the occupiers house by house. Special attention is paid to detecting and destroying enemy UAV crews. - the report says.

As reported by the "East" military group, the enemy is also trying to attack in the Mirnohrad area. The Defense Forces units are confidently holding their positions and not giving the enemy a chance to gain a foothold on the outskirts.

The logistics of Ukrainian units are complicated, but provided in the necessary volume. - stated in the message.

Recall

116 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka directions. Ukrainian forces have repelled dozens of attacks, but fighting continues in many sectors of the front.