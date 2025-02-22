ukenru
Since the beginning of the day, 107 combat engagements took place in the frontline: occupants are trying to attack in 11 sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 107 combat engagements took place in the frontline: occupants are trying to attack in 11 sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30924 views

Since the beginning of the day, 107 military clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. Most attacks were recorded on Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy lost 265 invaders and a significant amount of equipment.

Since the beginning of the day on February 22, 107 combat engagements have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the majority of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in an evening report, UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest information as of 22:00, 107 combat engagements have been registered in the frontline since the beginning of the day.

the Russian invaders conducted 59 air strikes, using 107 combat aircraft. In addition, the Russians engaged 755 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at our troops' positions and populated areas

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Vovchansk, Figolivka, Dvorichna and Zakhidne. Monachynivka, Zakhidne, Zolochiv and Dubivka were hit by air strikes.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed our positions three times in the vicinity of Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and in the Serebryansky forest. One firefight is currently underway.

The defense forces repelled the invaders' offensive three times in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siverskiy direction.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six firefights were registered near Vasyukivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora, all attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 13 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Toretsk and in the direction of Diliyivka.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 34 times near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Dachanske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and Ulakly.

The defense forces are holding back enemy attacks, and the enemy is suffering significant losses - today 265 occupants were neutralized in this area, 112 of them were killed irrevocably. Ten vehicles, two UAV antennas, one satellite communication device, an electronic warfare device, two motorcycles, an armored personnel carrier, two mortars were also destroyed, and three artillery systems and an infantry fighting vehicle were significantly damaged

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky and Shcherbaky.

One enemy attempt to attack our units failed in the Prydniprovskyi sector. Enemy aircraft struck Kherson, Tyahyntsi, Kozatske and Shlyakhove with drones.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector , where the enemy conducted 12 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day, which were successfully repelled by our defenders. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs and firing 330 artillery rounds.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Gulyaypillia sector.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

The SBU and the Defense Forces struck at the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in Russia. The facility serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline and is involved in supplying the occupation army.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

