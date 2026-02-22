53 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
02:20 PM • 2846 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 5812 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 13035 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 28921 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 39893 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 35591 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 58079 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 59175 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 40633 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 37780 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
78%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Washington hosted a march on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 22, 05:25 AM • 5560 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22VideoFebruary 22, 07:04 AM • 14372 views
The number of injured in Lviv increased to 24 people after the explosions on February 22PhotoFebruary 22, 07:19 AM • 4778 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes after the Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22February 22, 07:37 AM • 5264 views
"Flamingo" strike on Votkinsk plant - photos show extensive damagePhotoVideo12:22 PM • 7382 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 66580 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 76198 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 85801 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 98611 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 136709 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 30836 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 33509 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 34473 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 26135 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 28648 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Fox News
Tor missile system

53 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Since the beginning of February 22, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The highest intensity of attacks is observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions.

53 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have continued active combat operations along almost the entire front line, with the highest intensity of attacks remaining in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of 4:00 PM on February 22, 53 combat engagements have occurred on the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out artillery shelling from Russian territory on the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement and 46 shellings were recorded, including from multiple rocket launcher systems. In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, a battle is ongoing in the Dvorichanske area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Hlushkivka. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Drobycheve and in the directions of Novosergiyivka and Oleksandrivka. No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out 12 attacks, two of which are ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to push back Ukrainian units 14 times - 13 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times, one combat engagement is ongoing. The settlements of Pokrovske and Prosiana were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy also actively used aviation. In the Orikhiv direction, two attacks and air strikes with guided aerial bombs were recorded.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction. No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

The General Staff notes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to exhaust the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast