53 combat engagements recorded at the front since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have continued active combat operations along almost the entire front line, with the highest intensity of attacks remaining in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As of 4:00 PM on February 22, 53 combat engagements have occurred on the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out artillery shelling from Russian territory on the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement and 46 shellings were recorded, including from multiple rocket launcher systems. In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, a battle is ongoing in the Dvorichanske area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Hlushkivka. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Drobycheve and in the directions of Novosergiyivka and Oleksandrivka. No offensive actions by the enemy were recorded in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out 12 attacks, two of which are ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to push back Ukrainian units 14 times - 13 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times, one combat engagement is ongoing. The settlements of Pokrovske and Prosiana were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy also actively used aviation. In the Orikhiv direction, two attacks and air strikes with guided aerial bombs were recorded.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovsky direction. No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

The General Staff notes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to exhaust the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.