Sikorsky: by 2030, the allies will become stronger, and Russia will face a "terrible hangover"
Kyiv • UNN
Radosław Sikorski stated that NATO was created to deter Russia, and by 2030 the allies will become stronger. He emphasized that Putin "woke up the giant".
NATO was created to deter Russia, and by 2030, the allies will become stronger, and Russia will face a "terrible hangover", Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in X, UNN writes.
NATO was created to deter Russia. Then we spent more than 20 years trying to Europeanize Russia. And it was Russia that decided to abandon all this and try to rebuild its empire. We will not allow this. By the end of the decade, we will become stronger, and Russia will face a terrible hangover
Sikorski emphasized: "Putin has awakened a giant." "He has no idea how much it will cost him," the Polish Foreign Minister said.
"Our EU economy is worth 19 trillion dollars. Since the beginning of Donald Trump's first presidency, European allies, including Canada, have doubled their defense spending. Now we will do it again and provide better than in the past. The Russian economy is worth 2 trillion dollars. As Europe, in peacetime, we allocate 2.5 times more than Russia in wartime. We just need to spend money better," Sikorski said.
