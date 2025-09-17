Significant rains and thunderstorms to cover Ukraine: weather forecast for September 17

On Wednesday, September 17, forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings in Ukraine. Significant rains are expected in most regions, and thunderstorms in some places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, significant rains and occasional thunderstorms are expected in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and in the afternoon in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Odesa regions. The rest of the territory will be quite cloudy, but without precipitation.

The wind will be south-easterly, shifting to north-westerly in the Right Bank, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 20-25°, in western, most northern, and Vinnytsia regions 15-20°; in the Carpathians, daytime temperatures will be 9-14°. - the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, significant rain is expected during the day. The air temperature will be from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. In addition, forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena and complications in the work of energy and utility companies.

