Significant rains and thunderstorms to cover Ukraine: weather forecast for September 17

September 16, 04:50 PM • 20363 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 37203 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 24575 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 40371 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 55918 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25793 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 43778 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37271 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16954 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37933 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Popular news
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 6906 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 8412 views
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 4258 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city10:47 PM • 7448 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 3872 views
Publications
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 23354 views
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 12854 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 20051 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 51233 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 50044 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 54625 views
Significant rains and thunderstorms to cover Ukraine: weather forecast for September 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On September 17, cloudy weather with clearings, significant rains, and thunderstorms in places are expected in Ukraine. Daytime air temperature will range from 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Significant rains and thunderstorms to cover Ukraine: weather forecast for September 17

On Wednesday, September 17, forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings in Ukraine. Significant rains are expected in most regions, and thunderstorms in some places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, significant rains and occasional thunderstorms are expected in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and in the afternoon in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Odesa regions. The rest of the territory will be quite cloudy, but without precipitation.

The wind will be south-easterly, shifting to north-westerly in the Right Bank, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 20-25°, in western, most northern, and Vinnytsia regions 15-20°; in the Carpathians, daytime temperatures will be 9-14°.

- the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, significant rain is expected during the day. The air temperature will be from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. In addition, forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena and complications in the work of energy and utility companies.

Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day: what else is celebrated on September 1717.09.25, 06:20 • 584 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv