Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day: what else is celebrated on September 17

Today, September 17, marks the Day of the Employee of the Insurance Market of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia, writes UNN.

Day of the Employee of the Insurance Market of Ukraine

After Ukraine gained independence in 1993, the first authorized body for insurance supervision in our country was created. And it was on this day that the unofficial holiday – Ukrainian Insurer's Day – began to be celebrated. Today, the official professional holiday for insurers – Day of Insurance Market Employees – is officially celebrated on September 17.

World Patient Safety Day

The fundamental principle is, first and foremost, do no harm. The purpose of this day is to remind of the need to ensure patient safety worldwide, to increase the level of citizen involvement in receiving medical care, and to direct actions towards improving safety and minimizing negative impact.

International Country Music Day

This musical style began its history in the 1920s. Thanks to migrants from Europe who came to America, the whole world heard heartfelt songs combined with simple musical instruments such as guitar, harmonica, banjo, and violin. The lyrics describe ordinary human problems – love, children, finances, entertainment, work, etc. The music is similar to rock and roll or waltz rhythm. Sometimes it also resembles a lyrical ballad.

Day of Civil Protection Workers

Rescue service workers have always been highly respected in Ukraine. In the period 1995-2004, firefighters celebrated their professional holiday. In 1998, Ukrainian rescuers first celebrated their official professional holiday called "Rescuer's Day". In 2004, Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma signed a Decree, which abolished Firefighter's Day and Rescuer's Day. Instead, a single professional holiday for various rescue services was introduced.

Day of the Martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia

In September, Orthodox believers traditionally commemorate the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia. Ukrainians love this holiday and gladly congratulate women with these names on their angel day. According to tradition, they lived in the 2nd century in the Apennines and died for the Christian faith during the persecution of early Christians.

