Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day: what else is celebrated on September 17

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 18332 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 33350 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 23032 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 38670 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53959 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 25409 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42791 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37142 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16866 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37866 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
66%
749mm
Popular news
There is no friendly intention in Russia: Zelenskyy on the report of the Foreign Intelligence ServiceSeptember 16, 06:06 PM • 4334 views
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 5378 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhotoSeptember 16, 08:20 PM • 6696 views
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 2696 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city10:47 PM • 5200 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 18335 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 33361 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 22490 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 53963 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 42791 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 12390 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 19675 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 50920 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 49746 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 54336 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day: what else is celebrated on September 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Today, September 17, marks the Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day. Orthodox Christians commemorate the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia.

Day of the Insurance Market Worker of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day: what else is celebrated on September 17

Today, September 17, marks the Day of the Employee of the Insurance Market of Ukraine and World Patient Safety Day. Orthodox Christians also commemorate the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia, writes UNN.

Day of the Employee of the Insurance Market of Ukraine

After Ukraine gained independence in 1993, the first authorized body for insurance supervision in our country was created. And it was on this day that the unofficial holiday – Ukrainian Insurer's Day – began to be celebrated. Today, the official professional holiday for insurers – Day of Insurance Market Employees – is officially celebrated on September 17.

World Patient Safety Day

The fundamental principle is, first and foremost, do no harm. The purpose of this day is to remind of the need to ensure patient safety worldwide, to increase the level of citizen involvement in receiving medical care, and to direct actions towards improving safety and minimizing negative impact.

Eurovision under threat of scandal: organizers recommend Israel withdraw or perform without a flag15.09.25, 15:27 • 3986 views

International Country Music Day

This musical style began its history in the 1920s. Thanks to migrants from Europe who came to America, the whole world heard heartfelt songs combined with simple musical instruments such as guitar, harmonica, banjo, and violin. The lyrics describe ordinary human problems – love, children, finances, entertainment, work, etc. The music is similar to rock and roll or waltz rhythm. Sometimes it also resembles a lyrical ballad.

Day of Civil Protection Workers

Rescue service workers have always been highly respected in Ukraine. In the period 1995-2004, firefighters celebrated their professional holiday. In 1998, Ukrainian rescuers first celebrated their official professional holiday called "Rescuer's Day". In 2004, Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma signed a Decree, which abolished Firefighter's Day and Rescuer's Day. Instead, a single professional holiday for various rescue services was introduced.

Day of the Martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia

In September, Orthodox believers traditionally commemorate the martyrs Vera, Nadezhda, Lyubov, and their mother Sophia. Ukrainians love this holiday and gladly congratulate women with these names on their angel day. According to tradition, they lived in the 2nd century in the Apennines and died for the Christian faith during the persecution of early Christians.

Over 80,000 people attended the Grace for the World concert in the Vatican14.09.25, 16:07 • 6111 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Leonid Kuchma
Ukraine