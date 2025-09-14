Over 80,000 people attended the Grace for the World concert in the Vatican

The Grace for the World concert, featuring Andrea Bocelli and Pharrell Williams, took place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, with over 80,000 people attending. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews and Bluewin.

Details

This concert concluded the 2025 World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams, and other international artists such as John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, Il Volo, and Teddy Swims, as well as the Voices of Fire gospel choir and the choir of the Diocese of Rome led by Monsignor Marco Frisina, performed in the square in front of the basilica.

This international event was the culmination of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity. The event, organized by St. Peter's Basilica, the Fratelli Tutti Foundation, and the Be Human Association, took place for the third time as a multifaceted space based on fraternity.

The event was also broadcast live on TV2000, the television channel of the Italian Episcopal Conference. An unusual choreography of drones and lights, inspired by images from the Sistine Chapel, surprised the participants. Nova Sky Stories drones, owned by Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, drew Pope Francis's face against the backdrop of Michelangelo's dome to honor the author of Fratelli tutti.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri were also in the square.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the English rock band Oasis played two concerts in the Mexican capital on Friday and Saturday evenings (September 12 and 13).