Sibiga and Fidan discuss Turkish assistance in the release of prisoners of war
Kyiv • UNN
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discuss assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from russian captivity. Documents were signed to strengthen cooperation between the ministries.
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey discussed the issue of Turkish assistance in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from russian captivity, including Crimean Tatars. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, an UNN correspondent reports.
We discussed the issue of assisting the Turkish side in the release of prisoners of war from Russian captivity, including Crimean Tatars
It is also reported that Sibiga and Fidan signed two documents to strengthen cooperation: a plan for consultation between the ministries for the next few years and a memorandum on the exchange and training of diplomats.
Addendum
Turkey's chief ombudsman, Şeref Malkoç, reported in July that russia ignores Turkey's requests to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war held in russia.
