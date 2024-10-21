3767 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity: Zelensky tells what people had to go through
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the return of 3767 citizens from Russian captivity. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to release all prisoners and counts on the help of the Vatican and partners.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned 3767 of our citizens from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, October 21. According to him, torture, humiliation and hunger are what our Ukrainian people are going through in Russian prisons and camps, UNN reports.
We managed to bring home 3767 Ukrainians. Almost all of them needed long-term treatment and rehabilitation
According to the Head of State, Russia illegally detains thousands more of our people and continues to forcibly relocate children.
He pointed out that together with everyone in the world who respects human life, everything must be done to free everyone. In this matter, Ukraine is counting on the help of the Vatican and all our partners, Zelensky said.
Recall
On October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the return of prisoners and deportees during a meeting with Pope Francis.
There are more than 400 women in captivity in Russia, and in total, according to confirmed data alone, there are 1700 civilians in captivity, but this number may be higher.